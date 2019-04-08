Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in iRobot Co. (IRBT)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iRobot by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iRobot by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT stock opened at $124.36 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 17.14%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 7,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $807,293.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $211,549.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,481 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

