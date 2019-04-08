Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 Service Co. International (SCI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 56,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 55,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director John W. Mecom, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $670,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,734.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $250,786.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,322,555 shares of company stock valued at $55,091,685. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

