Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 340 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1,392.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $506,000.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

