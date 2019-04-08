Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,645 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $145,000.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.42.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $147.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 45.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

