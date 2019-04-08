Advisor Group Inc. Sells 470 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSMT opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.30. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.87.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Lynn sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $36,058.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,089.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $643,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $857,764. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

