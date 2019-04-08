Advisor Group Inc. Has $134,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,131,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

EWP opened at $29.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $34.03.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

