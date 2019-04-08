Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 47.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,977,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UE. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

NYSE UE opened at $19.51 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.91 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.18%.

In related news, Director Steven Roth sold 5,717,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $108,512,152.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,327,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,192,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

