Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, GMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.