Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.08). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

