Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $27.80 on Monday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.64 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Advanced Disposal Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

