Admiral Group (ADM) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,998 ($26.11) to GBX 2,026 ($26.47) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) target price (up previously from GBX 2,085 ($27.24)) on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,440 ($31.88) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,064.60 ($26.98).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,239 ($29.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,848 ($24.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,228 ($29.11). The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 66 ($0.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $60.00. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider David Stevens sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,102 ($27.47), for a total transaction of £2,900,760 ($3,790,356.72).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.