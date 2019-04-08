Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Lowered by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,711 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,584,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total transaction of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,173,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $296,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,923,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,314 shares of company stock worth $2,604,645 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.91. 1,373,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $179.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

