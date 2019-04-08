Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 20,201 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,201 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 465.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,789. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $573,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

