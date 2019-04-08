Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases Shares of 1,975 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,983,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,755. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

