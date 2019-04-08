AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Lessened by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 220,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,187,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $83.45 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.48.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

