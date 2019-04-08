AA (AATDF) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AATDF opened at $1.10 on Friday. AA has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

