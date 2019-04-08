$91.32 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen Inc (INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce $91.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.80 million and the lowest is $86.79 million. Inogen posted sales of $79.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $434.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.08 million to $435.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $518.44 million, with estimates ranging from $503.60 million to $528.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.06 million. Inogen had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGN. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,162,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,542.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. AXA purchased a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth $1,587,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Inogen by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

INGN opened at $93.37 on Friday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $287.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

