7,358 Shares in Citigroup Inc (C) Acquired by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 4,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

NYSE C opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

