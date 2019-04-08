7,290 Shares in Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,105.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 63,055 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 912,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 122,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $9,850,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.52. 893,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,443. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of ($114.89) million for the quarter. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

