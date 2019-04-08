$69.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce sales of $69.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.88 billion and the highest is $77.34 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $68.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $287.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.99 billion to $338.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $275.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $249.12 billion to $303.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 701.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,662,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

