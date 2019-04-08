679,825 Shares in Livent Corporation (LTHM) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 679,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Livent as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Livent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

LTHM stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. Livent Corporation has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.70 million.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

