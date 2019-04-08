$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (GPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the lowest is $4.76 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,954,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,465,000 after purchasing an additional 191,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,395,802,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,979,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,396,000 after buying an additional 5,846,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,434,000 after buying an additional 163,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,389,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.41. 596,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $86.89 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

