$4.18 Million in Sales Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to post sales of $4.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $5.52 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $17.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $20.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.21 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $36.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

KALV traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. 85,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,903. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $524.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 500,000 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $14,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,773 shares of company stock valued at $27,468,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VHCP Management III LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,410,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $16,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 179,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 179,092 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,053,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

