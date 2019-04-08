3M Co (MMM) Holdings Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,564 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.39% of 3M worth $424,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B increased its holdings in 3M by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $215.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,699,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $15,553,682 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

