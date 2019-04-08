31,300 Shares in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,581,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after buying an additional 93,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,581,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after buying an additional 93,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 418,062 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

