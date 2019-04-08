303,217 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 303,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,709,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of National Retail Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 412,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE:NNN opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.46). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $662,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,200,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,459.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,732 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned 2,969 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

