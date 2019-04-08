2,996,918 Shares in Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,996,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,600,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 157,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,297.00 and a beta of 0.59. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

