$256.67 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report sales of $256.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.20 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $275.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

CIR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,413. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,822,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after buying an additional 98,160 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 562,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 248,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 53,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.