$245.14 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to report $245.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.42 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $188.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $957.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.77 million to $959.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $988.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

DIN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.50. 343,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,904. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $101.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $695,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,496 shares of company stock worth $2,110,338. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,729,000 after purchasing an additional 83,749 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

