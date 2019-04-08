23rd Annual Webby Award nominees announced

Instagram, Spotify, apple and some of the year’s many talked-about personalities are one of those nominated for lighting up the net through excellence and innovation.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominees . They include such actors as Will Smith, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Nominees addressed societal issues such as gun control, women’s dependence rights and bullying.

This year’s awards will consist of new categories for excellence on platforms that are societal and for observing innovations employing discussing platforms such as Google Home and Amazon Echo.

Fans can vote for the Webby People’s Voice Award on the web.

The awards will be presented on May 13 in New York City.