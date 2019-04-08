$222.47 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will report $222.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $228.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $209.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.58 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 108.64% and a net margin of 20.78%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

NYSE:CHH opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $66.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $498,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $610,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

