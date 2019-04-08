$22.52 Million in Sales Expected for WidePoint Corporation (WYY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) will announce $22.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WidePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $21.53 million. WidePoint reported sales of $20.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WidePoint will report full-year sales of $92.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $93.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $99.42 million, with estimates ranging from $99.32 million to $99.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WidePoint.

WYY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 229,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,904. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

