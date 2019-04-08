$22.52 Million in Sales Expected for WidePoint Corporation (WYY) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) will announce $22.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WidePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $21.53 million. WidePoint reported sales of $20.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WidePoint will report full-year sales of $92.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $93.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $99.42 million, with estimates ranging from $99.32 million to $99.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WidePoint.

WYY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 229,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,904. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WidePoint (WYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.