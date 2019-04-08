21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) Stake Lowered by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 37.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $7.84 on Monday. 21Vianet Group Inc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.24.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

