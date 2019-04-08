2,036,350 Shares in Open Text Corp (OTEX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,036,350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.76% of Open Text at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 71,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 286,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,558,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 225,874 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Open Text to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Open Text had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $735.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 67.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “2,036,350 Shares in Open Text Corp (OTEX) Purchased by Norges Bank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/2036350-shares-in-open-text-corp-otex-purchased-by-norges-bank.html.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.