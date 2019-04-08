19,259 Shares in RTW Retailwinds Inc (RTW) Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in RTW Retailwinds during the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in RTW Retailwinds during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTW Retailwinds during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTW opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.31. RTW Retailwinds Inc has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About RTW Retailwinds

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

