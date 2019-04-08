$18.08 Billion in Sales Expected for United Technologies Co. (UTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to report $18.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.84 billion and the highest is $18.35 billion. United Technologies posted sales of $15.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year sales of $77.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.40 billion to $77.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.23 billion to $81.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

UTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Technologies from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. OTR Global downgraded United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

UTX traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $133.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,400. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $1,145,934.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,888.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $104,914.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,044 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Technologies (UTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.