15,052 Shares in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 28.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 728,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fnd alerts:

In other Western Asset Global High Income Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 446,171 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,024,462.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,367,220 shares of company stock valued at $12,428,408.

Shares of EHI opened at $9.65 on Monday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “15,052 Shares in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/15052-shares-in-western-asset-global-high-income-fnd-inc-ehi-purchased-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.