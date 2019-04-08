$148.78 Million in Sales Expected for Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to announce sales of $148.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.23 million and the lowest is $138.44 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $140.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $623.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.34 million to $679.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $637.74 million, with estimates ranging from $591.86 million to $687.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.91 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $69.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of NYSE TCO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.94. 3,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,947. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.82. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $65.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.