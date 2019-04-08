$145.02 Million in Sales Expected for Globant SA (GLOB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will report sales of $145.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.01 million and the highest is $146.01 million. Globant reported sales of $119.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $639.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.07 million to $641.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $771.11 million, with estimates ranging from $768.01 million to $776.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $140.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Globant to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 145,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,714. Globant has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,761,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after buying an additional 106,241 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.