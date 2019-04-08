14,300 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,007,000 after acquiring an additional 123,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Herman Miller by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60,758 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 16.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 615,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 84,698 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLHR. BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st.

In other Herman Miller news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 9,048 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $316,499.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,947.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $125,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLHR stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

