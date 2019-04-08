$12.88 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report $12.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $640,000.00 to $35.50 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,912.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 million to $76.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.42 million, with estimates ranging from $4.68 million to $350.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 28.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $343,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $458,874.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,948 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. 908,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 2.11. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

