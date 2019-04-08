$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.77. Atmos Energy posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $82.53 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

