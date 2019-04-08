$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Stephens raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.21 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.33. 7,079,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $68.43 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,314 shares in the company, valued at $19,459,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,371. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

