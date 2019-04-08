$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Caci International Inc (CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Caci International posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caci International from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

In related news, Director James Gilmore III sold 269 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $48,820.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $90,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,892.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171 shares of company stock worth $212,167 in the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 49.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caci International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caci International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Caci International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.22. The company had a trading volume of 114,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Caci International has a 1 year low of $138.39 and a 1 year high of $200.85.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

