$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $125.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 75,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,851,000 after acquiring an additional 73,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,643,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

