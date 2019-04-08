-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $3,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,258. The company has a market cap of $497.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.67. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $36.89.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

