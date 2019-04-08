-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 625%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Dougherty & Co cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.16. 135,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,715. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $969.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.29 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $841,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,110 shares of company stock worth $4,621,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,364 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,492,000 after purchasing an additional 58,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,382,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,382,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,370,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

