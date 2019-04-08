$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Imax Corp (IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.23. Imax reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy imax” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 282,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Imax has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 44,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $1,000,990.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,163 shares in the company, valued at $875,684.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $192,808.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,205 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Imax in the 4th quarter worth about $18,169,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Imax during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,199,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Imax by 433.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 582,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 473,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Imax by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 633,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 424,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Imax by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,150,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after acquiring an additional 330,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

