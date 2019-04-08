-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SENS) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Senseonics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Senseonics.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of SENS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,082. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.