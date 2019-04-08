$0.13 EPS Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $467.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 243,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $493.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.05. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,061,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,223,000 after purchasing an additional 251,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

